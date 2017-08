Tina Fey is not only an SNL legend, but she is also a proud University of Virginia alum, class of ’92. That made her uniquely qualified to comment on the horrific events in Charlottesville, so she returned to 30 Rockefeller to once again sit behind the Weekend Update desk (this time as a guest, not correspondent) to go scorched earth on Nazis, President Trump, and his troubling response to the terrorist attack.