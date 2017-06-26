HBO

In the Silicon Valley season four finale, Erlich Bachman is left in an opium den in Tibet by Gavin, who pays the owner enough money to keep him in a drug-induced haze for five years. It’s an oddly fitting way to write T.J. Miller, who announced weeks ago that this would be his final episode, off the Emmy-nominated comedy, and in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the self-proclaimed “hardest-working man in show business” made it clear he’s done.

“[HBO programming president] Casey [Bloys] called me and said, ‘Hey, when do we start season five? Just kidding. Listen, we love that you’re doing a special with us. I just wanted to check in.’ So I would love to work with them forever,” Miller said. “It’s just that I will never be on Silicon Valley again. That character, as you have seen, disappeared into the ether. And he did it at a time when no one was sick of him, when he had worn thin but not worn out.”

Throughout the wide-ranging interview, Miller is both complimentary (he calls Zach Woods the “greatest improviser alive,” and Martin Starr, “the deadpan comedian of our generation”) and in complete bridge-burning mode. Especially with executive producer and former-Seinfeld writer Alec Berg.