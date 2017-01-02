Lowe's Just Did Something Awesome For A Vet And His Service Dog

Tom Hardy Rang In The New Year By Adorably Reading A Bedtime Story With His Sleepy Dog

#Dogs
01.02.17 42 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

New Year’s Eve saw plenty of drama on this side of the pond, including Mariah Carey’s mesmerizing trainwreck performance and Don Lemon’s entire evening that may have brought one hell of a hangover. So, anyone would be forgiven for missing this Tom Hardy BBC appearance, which presents the perfect opportunity for a reliving some holiday magic. No? Don’t judge me.

The rough-and-tumble bloke appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories to read a fetching tale — You Must Bring A Hat — for the kiddies, but adults will enjoy it too. There’s truly something here for everyone, including a chance to see Hardy soften up and temporarily abandon his tough-guy exterior. The persona has served him well in a number of movies, but the pressure to maintain had to give at some point.

One can choose to listen to the story itself, since Hardy took great pains to pepper his portrayal with different character voices. However, the big distraction here is Hardy’s dog, Woody (“Woodstock” for those who feel fancy), happily lounging on his owner’s lap. The pup previously won the red carpet while looking even more dapper than his dad, and here, that fancy hat easily won the night.

Happy New Year, indeed.

TOPICS#Dogs
TAGSbbcDogsNEW YEAR'S EVETOM HARDY

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 4 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP