'The Tonight Show' Cancels This Week's Tapings Following The Death Of Jimmy Fallon's Mother

11.05.17

NBC

The Tonight Show has elected to cancel this week’s scheduled tapings. The decision comes following the passing of Jimmy Fallon’s mother Gloria. She was 68.

NBC released a statement on Sunday expressing sympathy for Fallon and his family following their recent loss. The host previously canceled his Friday taping to be with Gloria at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. She was battling an undisclosed illness.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” said the network. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”

The Nov. 6-10 episodes will be substituted with repeats during this hiatus.

“Today I lost my biggest fan,” said the Tonight Show host in a statement after losing his mother.

Fallon’s late night peer Stephen Colbert tweeted a heartfelt message on Sunday stating that Fallon’s family was in his thoughts.

“Mom is the first audience and the best,” wrote Colbert. “Remembering Jimmy Fallon and his family in our prayers today.”

