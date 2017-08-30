HBO

Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) didn’t have an easy relationship with anyone on The Sopranos (which is available to stream anytime on HBO Now). Even his friend and associate Johnny Sack (Vincent Curatola) said that “he’s always got someone to demonize.” But while some of Tony’s many disputes were little more than petty dust ups, others proved to be nothing short of lethal. With that in mind, here’s a ranking of Tony Soprano’s most dangerous feuds.

10. Carmela Soprano

HBO

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Tony and Carmela (Edie Falco) were genuinely in love with one another. But when their far-from-storybook marriage hit a particular rough spot at the end of the show’s fourth season, Carmela found her breaking point. After a drawn-out fight that goes on for days, the two decide to separate and remain that way throughout the show’s fifth season. With things at their most strained, however, Tony and Carmela do their best to remain (mostly) civil toward one-another with their son, A.J., stuck in the middle.