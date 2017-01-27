HBO

If there’s one person that never stopped weighing heavily on the mind of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), it was his mother. Even though she was only around for the first couple of seasons on The Sopranos (available to stream anytime on HBO Now), her influence on the North Jersey crime boss was felt all the way through the show’s final moments. While she was shrill, manipulative, and perpetually unhappy, Livia Soprano (Nancy Marchand) it was still a shock when she crossed an unthinkable line in by helping plot an attempt on her son’s life with the help of Tony’s Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese).

Even if your own mother never helped plan your murder (and we’re honestly hoping that’s the case here), having an overbearing matriarch can feel like an unending battle in and of itself. To offer some solidarity, here are some Tony Soprano quotes to help you deal with the fact that your mother might be trying to kill you… one way or the other.