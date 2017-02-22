HBO

The complicated world of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) was built on a single principle: respect. As the head of two very different families on The Sopranos (available to stream anytime on HBO Now), the respect of those around him was essential in order for Tony to maintain his position of authority. And Tony always found a way to convey that need… by any means necessary. For all those moments when you need to remind others that you deserve respect, let these Tony Soprano quotes inspire you.

“You don’t wanna work in the rain, try out for the f*cking Yankees.”

There are bound to be people in your life that need to be reminded that paying you respect isn’t an option, it’s a requirement. For Tony, that person is his nephew, Christopher (Michael Imperioli). Despite being Tony’s favorite (for a while, anyway), Christopher regularly flies off the handle, second guesses his uncle’s decisions, and in this case, complains about having to work in the rain.

In a perfect world, respect would be more forthcoming, but in the real world (and in Tony’s), you have to push back against any backtalk while reminding people that your decisions are not to be undermined.