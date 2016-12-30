Top Chef Power Rankings, Week 5: Going Whole Hog With Hootie

For those of you counting down the episodes until this season’s Charleston-based Top Chef went barbecue, count no longer, because the barbecue episode is here. Was here. Whatever. Did one of the contestants helpfully explain the difference between “barbecue” and… uh… not barbecue? You better believe it. Chef Jim, of all people (aka Truman Compote), said he hates when people put a steak on a grill for five minutes and then call it “barbecue.” That’s not barbecue, ya dern yankees!
Can you believe it? Jim said “hates!” Unreal. Jim’s dominant personality trait is unconditional love. But yes, “barbecue” is cooking meat over low heat for long periods of time. That other thing where you cook meat over a grill is called “grilling.” I think most of us food television viewers have had this pedantically explained to us at least 10 or a hundred times by now. I can’t wait to hear some now-culinarily-woke Australian nudge his mate and say “Oi, Roggo, whoy don’t you put us anothah shrimp on the grillie?”
Oh, but that’s not all. This week’s guest judge? Why, none other than Charleston’s own Darius Rucker, Hootie himself. Who wasn’t afraid to “let her cry” any time a chef failed to bring the Darius Ruckus, know what I mean? (*dodges rock*) I kid, he was actually pretty nice. Because of course he was, he’s f*cking Hootie. He was the frontman of the least controversial band of the mid 90s, which is really saying something. Remember when Monica made out with one of the Blowfish on Friends? I sure do.
anyone else notice that hootie was the only black guy at the barbecue?
So. Many. White. Women. Jesus, I felt like every single person in attendance was a 38 year old white lady.
To be fair, it was probably advertised as a bbq where the Hootie guy would be playing a country concert.
Finally I have an answer for “Where the white women at?!?”. My dad is going to be pumped.
“Though I’m not sure the people claiming there’s a curse should be the same ones who get to carry it out”
That sounds a lot like my oldest brother’s “curse of the dick punch.” It involved him punching me in the dick, then high-fiving my middle brother and declaring it a curse, then dick-punching my middle brother as well.
Vince’s home-made cutoff jean shorts reeked with the smell of three days of wear in an Illinois swamp, but in the context of The Gathering, they made no particular impression.
“Dude, you’ve got to help me. I’m hopeless out there. These girls are all topless and I’m trying to focus on the interviews but seriously man. Titties.”
Matt nodded. It was a plight he understood only too well. “What if you, like… tilted your head back. Or closed your eyes, maybe?”
“Nah, that’s just rude. Think better!”
At that moment, Laremy casually strolled up beside Vince and threw the contents of a cup into his face.
“AAAARGH! Why would you do that?!”
Vince desperately rubbed his eyes. “And what is this… lemon juice?”
“Hot lemon juice” Laremy corrected.
“Laremy you palsied dildo! When I get my hands on you…” in vain he reached before pausing.
“Wait.” He swivelled his head. “Everything’s all blurry. This is perfect! Matt, give me the microphone. Let’s go do some journalism!”
I fully intend to yell “Think better!” at my sales team today. Thank you.
Creepy good Mr. Bob, creep, but good.
In that screen cap Annoying Amanda looks like she is casting a spell or pantomiming a mic drop. I have the same amount of respect for both.
Darius Rucker is a really enjoyable musician. He’s not going to win a Nobel Prize or shit, but damn that man can sell a song and make it enjoyable. Pure pop goodness. If you were to come up with a list of top 10 artists you’d want in a BBQ playlist Darius Rucker now or from the Hootie & the Blowfish era should be on that list. Seems like a really cool human being too.
Wait, wait, wait, Vince, are you saying I should be Uproxx’s first Top Chef cheftestant???
Pasta water? Yeah, let’s replace tasty goodness with wheat soup. GTFO.
Sylvia goes home and we get more Amanda. Hurray…