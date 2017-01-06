In The Kitchen With Vaca Master Chef Amar Santana | OFFLINE

Top Chef Power Rankings, Week 6: What Would Edna Lewis Do?

01.06.17 1 hour ago
padmantom

NBC Universal

“Taste the soup. Didja taste the soup? Just taste the soup. Didja taste the soup? Ahaaa…”

This week was a landmark week in Top Chef history, showcasing for perhaps the first time guest judges whose resumes the contestants apparently didn’t know by heart. In contrast to the normal format, where they introduce a judge and cut immediately to a cheftestant going, “NO WAY, Steve Barbasol? He’s like the original gangster of percussive Scandinavian gastronomy!”

It all started in the quickfire challenge, which was introduced by Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general of the United States. Who, before he was introduced, cheftestant Casey had confused with some kind of a steamboat captain. Seeing a man in uniform she immediately thought, “Oh no, not a ship challenge.”

vivek-murthy

NBC Universal

TAGSFOODTOP CHEFTOP CHEF POWER RANKINGS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP