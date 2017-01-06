Top Chef Power Rankings, Week 6: What Would Edna Lewis Do?

NBC Universal

“Taste the soup. Didja taste the soup? Just taste the soup. Didja taste the soup? Ahaaa…”

This week was a landmark week in Top Chef history, showcasing for perhaps the first time guest judges whose resumes the contestants apparently didn’t know by heart. In contrast to the normal format, where they introduce a judge and cut immediately to a cheftestant going, “NO WAY, Steve Barbasol? He’s like the original gangster of percussive Scandinavian gastronomy!”

It all started in the quickfire challenge, which was introduced by Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general of the United States. Who, before he was introduced, cheftestant Casey had confused with some kind of a steamboat captain. Seeing a man in uniform she immediately thought, “Oh no, not a ship challenge.”