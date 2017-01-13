Top Chef Power Rankings, Week 7: Acid Bomb Vs. Mud Chowder

This week’s Top Chef really had it all: high drama, multiple eliminations, and multiple contestants pulling such bonehead moves that the ending was like three or four people fighting to see who could jump in front of the cannon first. Ooh, ooh, shoot me! *I* want to stand behind my bad dish!
But before that was the dreaded ELIMINATION QUICKFIRE, which would send one loser home halfway through the episode. Harsh, man. Cullin’ those chefs like lame bison. The quickfire was actually an astrology-based challenge, celebrating the city of Charleston’s reputation for… uh… horoscopes, I guess? Each cheftestant got their pick from a chalkucopia of labeled stuff, corresponding to their category of sign.
Sorry, air signs, it’s only curing and dry aging for you, we’ll check back in six months.
[i]No one makes a number one happy fun time stew like Shirley[/i]
I damn near choked at my desk reading that. Tears.
Shit I forgot how to post comments.
Ehhhh, you said stew, this is more of a ragu sauce, ehhhhhh… aka why Vince bombed the stew cook off…
I have very little hate in my heart, but most of what I do have is reserved for Bangles and try-hard/smug combo.
The biggest surprise this season was last weeks reveal that Jim has a wife. I was sure he was of those old small town ‘confirmed bachelor’ guys. Also that he went to Northwestern and not Georgia Tech or somewhere. Goodbye Truman Compote, I’ll miss you and your surprising revelations most of all.