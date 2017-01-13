Dock To Dish, Can High End Chefs Save The Ocean? | UPROXX Reports

Top Chef Power Rankings, Week 7: Acid Bomb Vs. Mud Chowder

Author Profile Picture
Senior Editor
01.13.17 5 Comments
top-chef-feat-uproxx

NBC Universal

This week’s Top Chef really had it all: high drama, multiple eliminations, and multiple contestants pulling such bonehead moves that the ending was like three or four people fighting to see who could jump in front of the cannon first. Ooh, ooh, shoot me! *I* want to stand behind my bad dish!

But before that was the dreaded ELIMINATION QUICKFIRE, which would send one loser home halfway through the episode. Harsh, man. Cullin’ those chefs like lame bison. The quickfire was actually an astrology-based challenge, celebrating the city of Charleston’s reputation for… uh… horoscopes, I guess? Each cheftestant got their pick from a chalkucopia of labeled stuff, corresponding to their category of sign.

Sorry, air signs, it’s only curing and dry aging for you, we’ll check back in six months.

signs

NBC-Universal

TAGSFOODTOP CHEFTOP CHEF POWER RANKINGS
Author Profile Picture
Vince Mancini is a writer, comedian, and podcaster. A graduate of Columbia’s non-fiction MFA program, his work has appeared on FilmDrunk, the UPROXX network, the Portland Mercury, the East Bay Express, and all over his mom’s refrigerator.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 day ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 5 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP