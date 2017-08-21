HBO

“Beyond the Wall” was a rough episode for just about everyone not named the Night King on Game of Thrones. Arya and Sansa are feuding pawns in Littlefinger’s convoluted game; Benjen and Thoros of Myr are dead; Tyrion is squabbling with Daenerys; the Mother of Dragons lost one of her babies; Jon tried to hit on the Mother of Dragons after she — I repeat — lost one of her babies; and Gendry’s quads are still tight after all that running (I assume).

But there’s one not-ice zombie who isn’t miserable.

“I have a beauty waiting for me back in Winterfell,” Tormund boasts to The Hound early in the episode. “If I ever get back there. Yellow hair, blue eyes. Tallest woman you’ve ever seen. Almost as tall as you.” He’s, of course, talking about his beloved Brienne, who once had a memorable encounter with The Hound. “How does she look at you?” the younger Clegane brother asks. “Like she wants to carve you up and eat your liver?” Yup, he knows her.

Tormund wants to make babies with Brienne (“great big monsters” that “conquer the world”), but she’s not buying what he’s selling… yet. She’s also preoccupied, having been dispatched to King’s Landing by Sansa to meet with Jaime Lannister. That detail probably wouldn’t thrill Tormund, but he still believes in Briemund the Tarth Bane (you would, too, if you escaped near-certain death like he did), as do most Game of Thrones fans.