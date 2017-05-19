Did You Realize These People Were On SNL?

Andy Samberg And The ‘7 Days In Hell’ Team Are Back In The Trailer For ‘Tour De Pharmacy’

05.19.17 38 mins ago

Andy Samberg isn’t afraid to put himself out there for a role, and this time it’s on grainy film in the mountains of France. The 7 Days in Hell crew is back with another sports mockumentary for HBO, and this time they’ve moved their attention from tennis to cycling.

Tour de Pharmacy is set to cover the 1982 Tour de France, the famous cycling race held annually in the European country. The mockumentary’s title alludes to the fact that doping in cycling was rampant in that era of cycling. Well, doping and other drug use.

“Nearly every rider was on drugs,” says a character played by Maya Rudolph in the trailer.

Orlando Bloom, Hamilton star Daveed Diggs, J.J. Abrams, Kevin Bacon, Will Forte, Dolph Lundgren are just part of a long list of impressive cameos. But seeing John Cena as a cyclist alone seems worth the watch.

The trailer includes a bevy of familiar faces, including an end bit that features perhaps the most disgraced cyclist of all.

Yes, that’s Lance Armstrong appearing to provide a cameo in a fake documentary about steroid use in cycling. In the scene he’s using a voice modifier and assured the lighting will keep his appearance hidden, showing him only as an anonymous source. Oops.

The rest of the film appears to feature lots of weird facial hair, fistfights, and Mike Tyson giving a confessional interview about… wait does Mike Tyson enjoy cycling?

I suppose we’ll have to tune in to find out. Tour de Pharmacy premieres on July 8.

