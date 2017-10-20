BBC/HBO/Getty

To say Tracey Ullman has a distinct sense of humor would be an understatement. For more than three decades, she’s brought her signature impressions, character studies, and social commentary — all sprinkled with a few song-and-dance numbers — to the small screen. Last year, HBO picked up her BBC sketch comedy program, Tracey Ullman’s Show, which returns tonight for its second season (and is available to watch anytime on HBO Now). We got the chance to speak with Ullman about how she draws from the sometimes overwhelming amount of current events in order to fuel her comedy, and how she’s determined to keep going.

You’ve made a huge career out of the half-hour sketch comedy format. What made you want to go back to it last year with Tracey Ullman’s Show?

Just that feeling that I could and I wanted to, and I had the energy and the thoughts. When my husband died four years ago, it was a very difficult time, and we’d always worked together and had so much fun and success and, yeah, so then I was asked by the BBC if I would like to do something for [them]. In 30 years they had not asked me to do anything. I heard from that Charlotte Moore, who is the head of programming now at BBC, and just got on with her so well, and it seemed like such a change from years ago [when] it was like five guys who had fought in the Second World War in charge.

And I just love doing sketch shows. I love eclectic, multi-character, it’s just what I do, and I love. And it’s exhausting and difficult at times, but it’s very rewarding for me. And I thought, “I’m going to do what makes me happy.”

This show takes an unconventional approach, with so many recurring characters and running gags. It’s almost like you’re making a half-dozen separate sitcoms that run parallel to one another.

I did a similar thing, I guess, with Showtime, when I did State of the Union in 2007. I did a little bit of a sort of a “day in America” kind of thing, and I just always thought, “Oh, it’d be great fun to do that in England too,” you know, sort of 24-hour thing, because England is a smaller place. And at the time I started the show a couple of years ago, it was like, England was just different. Now it’s this global hub, and I thought, “Wow, I’ll come to this incredible melting pot, and it’s, you know, it’s an exciting dynamic, open place,” and in the time I’ve been doing the show, you know, things have changed politically, and we had the Brexit vote. But to keep up with all that… it’s been a really interesting time to do political characters, Angela Merkel, Theresa May, and Nicholas Sturgeon from the Scottish Nationalist Party, and there’s lots of interesting women in politics.

And people want to talk about politics, they’re concerned about world events, so I think it’s the same in America. It’s not so much a celebrity-obsessed, you know, Kardashian culture at the moment, I don’t think, thank goodness. So, this type of show, to do more politics, it’s just suiting me and so I just tried to color a broad spectrum of society.

I try and sort of inhabit characters and interpret people and tell stories as well. And I’m not a comedian, I’m a character actress. I like the sadness in people and the poignancy in people. And portraying Kay, who’s like the eternal virgin and lives with her mother and they have a flood and she has to go up to the attic and find that her mother’s been withholding all her mail all her life. You know I’ve always been drawn to some of the stories like that, and mixing that up with, then suddenly Judi Dench being a national treasure, being such an untouchable figure that she can shoplift in front of people and get away with it. I don’t think it’s all trying to get big laughs. And the people have supported me in that over the years, and they love characters like Kay and breaking into song and all sorts of things. So I’m really trying to mix it up.