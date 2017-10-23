Which Simpson Has Died The Most Often In The ‘Treehouse Of Horror’ Episodes?

The most surprising thing about the first “Treehouse of Horror,” which aired 27 years ago this week, isn’t the slow pacing, or Marge introducing the “really scary” episode — it’s the lack of deaths. Only a single character, “Lost Lenore” in Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven,” passes away, and it happens off-screen. Meanwhile, in “Treehouse of Horror VIII,” a Fox censor is murdered by a sentient knife and Springfield is blown to smithereens by a bomb, killing literally hundreds of characters. Including four out of five Simpsons.

Death is a huge part of The Simpsons‘ now-annual Halloween episodes. But which member of the core family — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie — has died the most? Because I’m a weirdo who apparently enjoys watching fictional cartoon characters get strangled, chocked, and sliced, I re-watched every “Treehouse of Horror,” and kept track of all the deaths. (If I were to have included every Springfield resident, I would have gone crazier than Homer without TV and beer.) Here they are, ranked by number of casualties.

5. Maggie: 7 deaths

-Killed by the Grim Reaper

FOX

-Blown up by a bomb

FOX

-Shredded by Mr. Burns’ gate while trick or treating

FOX

-Cooked by Kang and Kodos

FOX

-Killed by Homer’s bomb

FOX

-Earth explodes

FOX

-Her corpse is seen slung over Willie’s shoulder

FOX

