On Friday, Trevor Noah kicked off the first Daily Show of the Donald Trump administration by taking a look back at the inauguration and eventually breaking into song. While Noah expressed some apprehension about the immediacy of Trump being president, he took some satisfaction that Trump is finally president and can no longer make excuses for the state of the country. Either he’s finally lost it after taking on this job or we’ve reached a new point of musical comedy for the show.

Trump’s inauguration speech painted a dark picture of the state of America and Noah seemed to think that was a description of a dystopic movie. This was not lost on Noah, as The Daily Show host specifically zeroed in on some of the language Trump used in his speech, such as “American carnage,” “blood,” and “decay” equating it to dialogue from a Terminator film.