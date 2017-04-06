LGBT Activists Held A Dance Party Protest Outside Ivanka's Home

Trevor Noah Mocks Pepsi’s Controversial Protest Ad With Some ‘Woke’ Ideas Other Brands Can Follow

Managing Editor, Trending
04.06.17

Much has been said about Pepsi’s decision to emulate imagery from the numerous high-profile protests we’ve seen in recent years for their latest ad. The backlash was almost immediate against the company and the ad itself was pulled only one day after its premiere. While some want to ask where brands fit within the protest conversation, there are others who feel that involving a brand is an easy way to cheapen whatever issue you’re fighting for. What did Pepsi aim to gain from their ad? A false pat on the back like Coke gets for their classic ad that became a plot point in Mad Men?

