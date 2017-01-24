Following up on his election coverage, Conan had Triumph The Insult Comic Dog visit the Trump supporters that ventured out in the nasty weather to see their candidate take the oath of office. The result was a tour through the different groups at the event, filled with red hats, bodily fluids, and enough scorn for a lifetime. Everybody seems to be in the best spirits, which shouldn’t be a shock given the meaning of the day, but they all also seem to be big fans of Betty White.
