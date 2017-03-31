Team Archer Vs. Team Trump: Which Alternative Fact Belongs To Who?

Uproxx/FXX

The Trump administration may have coined the term ‘Alternative Facts,’ but this season, Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and the rest of the gang will be living in an all-new alternative reality when Archer: Dreamland premieres on Wednesday April 5th on FXX at 10PM. While the President’s transition from the campaign trail to the Oval Office has been nothing short of eventful, Archer’s sudden transition from a private detective agency to a seedy, noir-themed version of 1940’s Los Angeles means that almost anything can happen.

Still, with the office of the President seemingly as equally detached from reality as our favorite team of animated former spies/drug dealers/government agents/private detectives, it’s hard not to see the similarities. So, while you wait for the eighth season of Archer, see if you can guess who put out which ‘Alternative Facts,’ the Trump administration or the gang from Archer.

Don’t forget to download the new Archer, P.I. app and solve cases with Archer all season. With an all-new augmented reality game, you can find clues hidden within new episodes of Archer, the hardcover book The Art of Archer, and even the title card in the above trailer. Hint – You can even “Archer” the ads on this page! The app is available now in app stores.

Archer: Dreamland premieres Wednesday, April 5th at 10PM on FXX.