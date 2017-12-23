Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Late Night with Seth Meyers is celebrating the holidays with an adaptation of a literary classic better suited for 2017 America. What’s that? You already got the gist of it from the headline?

Appearing as a “digital exclusive,” A Trump Christmas Carol is just that. A Christmas Carol (written by Dickens and perfected by Muppets) revamped with President Donald Trump subbing in for Scrooge. Trump’s doesn’t prove to be as redeemable as his Dickensian inspiration in Late Night‘s take on the tale.

“After Trump finished laughing over the idea of a sick child, he declined his caddy’s request,” informs our narrator of what happened when Trump’s caddy Bob Cratchit asked for time off to spend time with his sick son. “Not golfing on Christmas would mean having to spend it with the family, and both of his sons looked like a foot.”

Familiar faces, beleaguered ghosts and Trump’s undying love for Fox & Friends all make an appearance in this version of the story, as does an unsettling warning about Christmas Future. As you may have sorted out from the tone, A Trump Christmas Carol ends on a bleaker note than its source material.

Elsewhere in Late Night with Seth Meyers business, NBC has unveiled promos hyping the host being the master of ceremonies for 2018’s rapidly approaching Golden Globes.