HBO

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where we try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

Alan is still on vacation, so I am very pleased to be joined this week by Maureen Ryan, the Chief TV Critic at Variety, for an in-depth discussion about, well, a lot of things. The biggie this episode, obviously, is the season seven finale of Game of Thrones, which we spend the majority of the episode digging into. But first, we highlight some shows that are a little under-the-radar, and answer some reader mail. I think this might be the first time in over a month that I went a full episode without mentioning Wynn Duffy from Justified. A big step for me.

Also, when I said “in-depth” earlier, I meant it. This sucker comes in just short of two hours. Your breakdown.

00:00-47:02 — Mo and I pick our three under-the-radar shows, with numerous tangents

47:02-1:04:05 — Mailbag! Shows we would do an episodic podcast on and whaaaaat will we all talk about once Game of Thrones ends for good?

1:04:05-1:53:17 — Game of Thrones! Lessons other shows have learned from it (for better and for worse) and a full discussion of the finale itself.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.