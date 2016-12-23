FXX/Sony/Fox

Nothing breaks up the monotony of the holiday season like trying out a fresh activity in the hope that it might become a new tradition. Turning to your favorite TV show might not seem like the first place to look, but the well is surprisingly deep.

Should you want to shake things up a bit this season, here are some potential new holiday traditions, courtesy of Seinfeld, The OC, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and others that are worth considering.

Check Out The Lights

New Girl just rolled out its season-six holiday episode and while it was fairly strong — as any Christmas episode with Darlene Love would be — it didn’t top their first effort. Season one’s “The 23rd” focused on the gang attending Schmidt’s office holiday party and the complications that come with new relationships this time of the year. The episode culminated with the gang admiring a neighborhood light display after screaming for the neighbors to turn their lights on at 3 a.m.

Waking people up in the middle of the night isn’t a wise idea unless you want to have the cops called on you, but it is worth getting a group of friends together for the purpose of finding that one street with an over the top lighting spectacle. It’s an activity that doesn’t cost anything more than the gas in your tank and during a time of year that taxes people’s wallets, that’s not a bad thing.