Homeland, starring Claire Danes as Carrie Homeland

Lost, starring Matthew Fox as Dr. Jack Lost

Deadwood, starring Timothy Olyphant as Seth Deadwood

Justified, starring Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Justified

Ballers, starring The Rock as Spencer Ballers

Freaks and Geeks, starring Linda Cardinelli and Seth Rogen as Detectives Lindsay Freaks and Ken Geeks

Empire, starring Terrence Howard as Lucious Empire

Billions, starring Damien Lewis as Axe Billions

Suits, starring Gabriel Macht as Harvey Suits

Cheers, starring Ted Danson as Sam Cheers

M*A*S*H, starring Alan Alda as Hawkeye Mash

Bull, starring Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull

Scrubs, starring Zack Bra-… wait a second. “Dr. Jason Bull” is the main character’s real name on Bull?

You’re kidding.

Bull, the show based the life of a young Dr. Phil, is centered around a character whose real name Jason Bull?

Oh God.

I assumed Bull was like a nickname or something

Maybe a metaphor

Oh my God

This is incredible

I love it so much

JASON BULL