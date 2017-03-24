Homeland, starring Claire Danes as Carrie Homeland
Lost, starring Matthew Fox as Dr. Jack Lost
Deadwood, starring Timothy Olyphant as Seth Deadwood
Justified, starring Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Justified
Ballers, starring The Rock as Spencer Ballers
Freaks and Geeks, starring Linda Cardinelli and Seth Rogen as Detectives Lindsay Freaks and Ken Geeks
Empire, starring Terrence Howard as Lucious Empire
Billions, starring Damien Lewis as Axe Billions
Suits, starring Gabriel Macht as Harvey Suits
Cheers, starring Ted Danson as Sam Cheers
M*A*S*H, starring Alan Alda as Hawkeye Mash
Bull, starring Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull
Scrubs, starring Zack Bra-… wait a second. “Dr. Jason Bull” is the main character’s real name on Bull?
You’re kidding.
Bull, the show based the life of a young Dr. Phil, is centered around a character whose real name Jason Bull?
Oh God.
I assumed Bull was like a nickname or something
Maybe a metaphor
Oh my God
This is incredible
I love it so much
JASON BULL
Entourage starring Jerry Ferrara as Turtle Entourage