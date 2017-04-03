SPOILERS
As most of us have been expecting for months now, Sasha died in tonight’s The Walking Dead season finale, a turn most could see coming as soon as Sonequa Martin-Green signed on to CBS’s Star Trek series. Knowing that it was coming is a lot different from being prepared for it, however. Sasha has been around a lot longer than most of us remember: She debuted on The Walking Dead in the middle of the third season, and everyone she entered the show with — Tyreese, Ben, Allen, and Donna — have long since passed.
And now, so has Sasha.
It was apparent from the opening seconds while Sasha was tearfully listening to music on headphones from inside Negan’s casket, dying after she had taken the pill Eugene had given her.
The flashback with Abraham all but confirmed it, while also revealing that Sasha had a bad feeling that Abraham would die on the day that he did.
Negan pulled out that casket. We knew what was inside.
And then…
Sasha’s bad ass sacrifice was just the motivation Rick’s camp needed.
Meanwhile, if she had to go, Sasha got the ending she deserved.
More on the season finale coming.
So much fucking time wasted with the flashbacks