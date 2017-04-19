Model Iskra Lawerence Had The Best Response To Being Called Fat

04.19.17

Disney

Disney Channel devotees, take note. Beloved vaseline advocate Tyra Banks is going to tap into a rich nostalgia vein over the holidays.

Variety reports that Freeform is going ahead with a sequel to the ABC TV movie Life-Size. Why? Because why not, you joy-hating cretin! (Sorry, that was a bit much.) The original film featured Tyra Banks as a Barbie-esque doll come to life under the care/watch of Lindsay Lohan’s Casey. The new offering, reasonably titled Life-Size 2, will be a holiday affair that doesn’t sound like it has Lohan returning. At least not at this stage of things.

According to the press release accompanying the sequel news, sh*t’s gonna get a bit edgy with the ’00s cable staple’s part 2.

Tyra Banks will reprise her iconic role as a doll that comes to life in the sequel to the beloved Disney movie “Life-Size”; but in the sequel, everyone’s favorite doll Eve has grown up. This time, she’s magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again, and along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.

OH! People give dolls as gifts at Christmas! Just got it. Took me a sec.

Life-Size 2 is currently slated to air on Freeform in December 2018. Couple that with Tyra’s return to head judge status on America’s Next Top Model and we’re getting get a fair share of updated Tyra products. Could a “Shake Ya Body (2017)” be far behind? No, but it’s fun to think about.

(Via Variety)

