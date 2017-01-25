Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ultimate Beastmaster shouldn’t be confused with The Beastmaster or American Ninja Warrior, even though it shares a word with the former and has a similar premise as the latter. Here’s an easy way to tell them apart: Ultimate Beastmaster has Sylvester Stallone standing in front of a CrossFit jungle gym called “The Beast”; The Beastmaster and American Ninja Warrior don’t. Therefore, with all due respect to Marc Singer and Kacy Catanzaro, Ultimate Beastmaster is the best. (The word “beast” has lost all meaning.)

As previously discussed, every episode of the 10-episode Netflix series features “12 competitors, two from each country, who will take their shot at running one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever devised, ‘The Beast.” At the end of each episode, a “Beastmaster” will be crowned and in the final episode of the season, the nine individual winners from each episode will compete against each other for the chance for one contestant to become the Ultimate Beastmaster.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the brutal course — which looks like the Aggro Crag meets a water slide soaked in Red Bull — is “the largest consecutive set ever built for an unscripted TV series anywhere: 600 feet long, 80 feet wide, and nearly 80 feet tall.”

But it will all be worth to shake hands with the star of Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. Ultimate Beastmaster premieres on Netflix on February 24.

