Beyonce may have lost the Grammy for Album of the Year (and Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance…) to Adele, but she won something even better: Titus Andromedon’s heart. In the just-released teaser trailer for season three of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the “Peeno Noir” singer parodies Queen Bey’s “Hold Up” music video, right down to the iconic yellow dress and baseball bat. “Join the Formation,” the clip suggests. As long as Bunny and Kitty are in, so am I.

Season two of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, who found a way to pack the scripts with even more jokes than 30 Rock, and starring the ball of sunshine known as Ellie Kemper — ended with Lillian considering running for office, Titus traveling to Titusville, Florida, Jacqueline learning Russ’ family owns the Washington Redskins (which is #problematic for many reasons, but specifically because she’s a Native American), and Kimmy reuniting with her mom (Lisa Kudrow). She also meets SpongeBob SquarePants but calls him Cheese BusinessMan, which is exactly why I love this show so much. Unlike Netflix’s equally-wonderful BoJack Horseman, which is both the funniest and saddest thing on TV, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is ultimately a celebration of how wonderful life is.

And how that is definitely not Miss Piggy.

NETFLIX

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns to Netflix on May 19.