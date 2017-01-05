Getty Image

On The Man in the High Castle, Brennan Brown plays antiques dealer Robert Childan — a recurring character in the first season, but now a series regular. But, more importantly, Brown can recite the entire script of Nicholas Cage’s Vampire’s Kiss. We can only hope this talent is somehow incorporated into a future episode. Ahead, Brown answers some important questions.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Cranberry juice and seltzer.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

My wife told me to say @JennaStern.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Season one of Fleabag.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Just bring me a large jar of almond butter and a spoon and get the hell out.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Advrider.com, Drumchannel.com, and Dezeen.com, which I guess encapsulates my trifurcated personality pretty clearly.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Tom Sawyer” by Rush and I don’t give a shit who knows it.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

At this point in my life, I try not to spend too much mental energy on potential punch-ees.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Trifurcate.”

9. Dogs or cats?

Cats. Although the two I currently own are, frankly, abhorrent.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

U2’s Elevation Tour in L.A. in November 2001.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Master and Commander by Patrick O’Brian, the gateway drug to the best literary series ever.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My family raises the bar daily.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy, because Stewie.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Motorcycle, play drums, work on the house (please refer to #5 above).

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

David Fincher’s Zodiac is the gift that keeps on giving.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

YankeesYankeesYankeesYankees. Also the Yankees.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Pretty much every meal I had while in New Zealand was insanely good. Great people, great food, let’s all move there.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Hell or High Water, which was fantastic.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Kristy McNichol OH MY GOD KRISTY MCNICHOL.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

My brother and I can recite the entire script of Vampire’s Kiss verbatim, so there’d be no food involved — we’d just tie him to a chair and force him to listen to that.