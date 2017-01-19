James Corden’s Best Carpool Karaokes

Vin Diesel Would Love To Join James Corden For A Round Of Carpool Karaoke

01.19.17

The tender vocal stylings of Vin Diesel appear destined to be coming to an instantly viral clip near you. Ball’s in your court, James Corden. Last night’s edition of The Late Late Show featured The Mighty Diesel enjoying a rather bubbly chat with the bubbly host. (The tone was “bubbly” is what we’re getting at.) In addition to covering topics like Diesel’s desire to go Brando and embrace a less jacked-up look, cinema’s Xander Cage also made his pitch for lending his talents to the YouTube view nip that is Carpool Karaoke. He went so far as to make his case to us civilians in the studio audience.

“How many of you wish you could do Carpool Karaoke?” Diesel asked the delighted crowd. “Am I entitled? Can I get a shot here?”

Presumably Diesel’s star power, love for belting out a tune and history of automobile-assisted performances should tick all the necessary boxes. Corden seems to agree, but because CBS does not currently have a talk show set exclusively in a car, we’ll have to wait a bit for that to happen and we will watch the sh*t out of it. Despite the lack of instant gratification on the Carpool Karaoke side of things, we did get a lovely duet of the Oliver Twist number “Consider Yourself.” Watch it. Bask in it. Pray for that it’s not the only Corden/Diesel duet we get. Sing the songs in your heart, Vin!

