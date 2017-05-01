John Nowak/CNN

In a chilling interview from the second season premiere of CNN’s United Shades of America, which premiered last night, African-American comedian W. Kamau Bell and white supremacist Richard Spencer had a cordial, punch-less conversation about white privilege. As mind-blowing as this may seem, however, the show’s first season made even greater waves with a thought-provoking — and shocking — episode about “The New KKK.” For that, Bell and his crew gained access to the Ku Klux Klan and attended a cross-burning, resulting in one of the most surreal moments on television in recent memory. Bell’s discussion with Spencer was nowhere near as visually striking, though the latter’s recent news clippings likely earned it plenty of eyeballs. Besides, these otherwise diametrically opposed individuals accomplished something most Americans from across the partisan divide often can’t: They talked, even when Spencer told Bell he wanted to “make white privilege great again” to his face. Which, of course, begs the question — how didn’t the comic punch him then and there?

In his new book The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell, out May 2nd, Bell says his secret is knowing which toes to step on, when to step on them, and how to go about stepping:

Am I stepping on the right toes, here?” he writes. “It’s very easy to do in comedy, to make fun of the person you hate — like, blah blah blah, Republicans — but then as a part of making fun of Republicans, suddenly… you’re making fun of people who have nothing to do with the original thing you’re talking about, and it both demeans them and diffuses the point you were making.

Bell offers a painfully honest example from an early version of his stage show, The W. Kamau Bell Curve: Ending Racism In About an Hour, in which a joke about his first experience with racism turned into a sexist jab. “It was a very small personal moment that, at the time, didn’t feel like a big political statement,” he tells Uproxx. Reflecting on the moment now is especially relevant for Bell, considering who the President of the United States is. “Realizing Donald Trump was now the president, and thinking about what that means for the country, my family and friends, and where I live, made it feel bigger. Especially during the last draft. I couldn’t help but feel the shadow of Trump over my shoulder when I was writing it.”

Though nowhere near as offensive as Trump’s Access Hollywood comments (and his subsequent defense of so-called “locker room” talk), what Bell did in the show haunted him enough that he dedicated an entire chapter of the book to his “Awkward Sexism.” Describing it as a “process,” he “didn’t completely learn a lesson that night. But [Martha Rynberg] placed an inescapable idea in my head.” Rynberg, who went on to become Bell Curve‘s director, and several friends helped Bell understand he should “only step on the toes of the people who you think need their toes stepped on,” and “figure out a way to include other people who are also in need of help.”