Historically, The Walking Dead fan site, The Spoiling Dead Fans, has been so accurate about predicting huge moments on upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead that AMC has threatened litigation against them. Threats of litigation haven’t stopped the site from spoiling episodes, but the site surprised many in its community last week when it announced that it would not reveal the “shocking moment” in the midseason finale, which we now know was the impending death of Carl Grimes.
Some suspected that The Spoiling Dead Fans simply didn’t know who would die in the episode, while others wondered if there were other forces at play. It turns out, there were other forces. The reason why The Spoiling Dead Fans did not reveal the death of Carl Grimes: the actor who plays Carl, Chandler Riggs, simply asked them. He wasn’t threatening. He wasn’t mean about it. In a message to The Spoiling Dead Fans admin, Riggs simply appealed to the site’s better angels (via Cinemablend):
Hi, So I’ve come to realize that you all have probably figured out the big reveal at the end of 808. If not, you will soon enough via one of your sources. I get that you guys have been doing this since we started, but I have a request. Out of respect for me, for Carl, and for one of the last few seasons of the show, I’m asking you to not spoil the ending of 808 once your sources inform you of what happens. I poured my heart into a couple of episodes this season, and 808 is one of them. I’m so proud of my performance and a lot of it rides off of a surprise ending. Of course, this is what you all do, but the integrity of what happens is pretty crucial to my performance throughout the rest of the episode, so I’d really appreciate it if you all would hold back just this one time.
