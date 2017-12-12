AMC

SPOILERS

Historically, The Walking Dead fan site, The Spoiling Dead Fans, has been so accurate about predicting huge moments on upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead that AMC has threatened litigation against them. Threats of litigation haven’t stopped the site from spoiling episodes, but the site surprised many in its community last week when it announced that it would not reveal the “shocking moment” in the midseason finale, which we now know was the impending death of Carl Grimes.

Some suspected that The Spoiling Dead Fans simply didn’t know who would die in the episode, while others wondered if there were other forces at play. It turns out, there were other forces. The reason why The Spoiling Dead Fans did not reveal the death of Carl Grimes: the actor who plays Carl, Chandler Riggs, simply asked them. He wasn’t threatening. He wasn’t mean about it. In a message to The Spoiling Dead Fans admin, Riggs simply appealed to the site’s better angels (via Cinemablend):