A ‘The Walking Dead’ Producer Chimes In On The Series’ Declining Ratings

01.01.18 2 hours ago

David Alpert, the CEO of Skybound Entertainment, the production company behind AMC’ s The Walking Dead, is not worried about the declining ratings of their biggest hit show. Fans of The Walking Dead should not worry, either.

In spite of alarming headlines in 2017 signaling the lowest ratings for the series since its second season, Alpert remains optimistic, as he told Variety.

“I don’t think in any way the brand has lost its relevance in general,” he said. “I think we’re just seeing a decline in urgency across all media to consume something at a specific time.”

In other words, Alpert is saying, it’s not that ratings for The Walking Dead have dropped precipitously this season, it’s that more people are watching the series on their DVRs, or on Netflix, or through other streaming outlets. Alpert remains optimistic about the future of The Walking Dead.

“The ability to connect digitally with our fans to find out what they want and serve them content from great creators, media agnostic — it’s not a little idea, it’s a huge idea,” Alpert said. “We could be the media company for the new millennium.”

