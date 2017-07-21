AMC

The Walking Dead, both the comic series and television show, could conceivably last forever. In the world that Robert Kirkman created, there are always going to be more “walkers” to kill, more psychopaths to defeat, more rainbow cat statues to steal. But while speaking at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, Kirkman revealed that he’s working towards a “definitive ending.”

It won’t be here for awhile, but The Walking Dead will, some day, be over.

“I think about two or three years ago, I had a pretty good idea for a definitive ending,” Kirkman said. “I have known that since then and been working towards that, so I know exactly where I’m going and what’s gonna happen when I get there.” He’s obviously not ready to share it, though. “I haven’t written it down or anything so, you know, I don’t know why I would do that… But I remember it. So, I’m working towards that but it’s a very long way off.”

Kirkman continued, “It’s actually more difficult to write The Walking Dead than it’s ever been because we’ve done a lot of stuff… It gets harder and harder and harder as you go. Knowing what the end game is and working towards that, makes it a little bit easier.” Unfortunately for one main character, arguably the main character, he won’t be making it to the end of the comics.

[BIG FAT SPOILER ALERT WARNING]

Kirkman has previously stated that he plans to kill Rick Grimes “eventually,” and when he was asked by a fan at SDCC whether the comic series would continue without him, he said, “Yeah, I think so.” He added, “I’ve said before, Rick does not survive to the end. It was years ago, so you guys probably forgot but I foresee there being more story after his eventual demise.” Kirkman didn’t mention how Rick’s eventual demise would affect the TV show, but based on the season eight trailer, Old Man Grimes isn’t looking so hot…

