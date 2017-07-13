AMC

The Walking Dead has settled into a steady groove under showrunner Scott M. Gimple, who’s held that title since 2013, but it took awhile for AMC’s mega-hit zombie series to get there. Three-time Oscar nominee Frank Darabont was originally at the top of the food chain before he was fired and replaced by Glen Mazzara in the middle of season two (Mazzara made it until the end of season three; that’s when Gimple took over showrunning duties). Darabont and his agents at Creative Artists Agency later filed a $280 million lawsuit against AMC, claiming “they were denied rightful profit participation.”

The dispute began when AMC cut the budget for The Walking Dead‘s second season, despite the show being the highest-rated cable drama at the time. “What’s more, after Darabont decided that a single set location — a Georgia farmhouse — would be the solution to the financial crunch,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, “AMC executives demanded to see all of the season’s scripts up front before shooting… AMC’s Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan told [Darabont] ‘it’s unheard of’ to have scripts delivered so early in the process of producing a season.” Darabont wasn’t shy about his feelings on the budget cuts, as seen in these recently released (and very vulgar) emails.