02.23.17
The Walking Dead fans should have been talking about everyone’s favorite new zombie this week — instead, they were preoccupied with a “racist” piece of clothing. British retailer Primark discontinued the sale of a t-shirt with Negan’s beloved baseball bat Lucille and the words “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe” after shopper Ian Lucraft claimed it was “fantastically offensive and I can only assume that no one in the process of ordering it knew what they were doing or were aware of its subliminal messages.” The “Eeny, meeny, miny, moe” rhyme is, historically speaking in the U.K., often followed by “catch a n*gger by his toe,” not “catch a tiger by his toe,” as Negan says to taunt Rick’s gang.

Lucraft continued, “It is directly threatening of a racist assault, and if I were black and were faced by a wearer I would know just where I stood.” A spokesperson for Primark apologized for the shirt, writing, “The t-shirt in question is licensed merchandise for the U.S. television series, The Walking Dead, and the quote and image are taken directly from the show. Any offence caused by its design was wholly unintentional and Primark sincerely apologises for this.” Meanwhile, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who portrays Saviors leader Negan on the show, thinks there’s nothing to apologize for.

