AMC

The Walking Dead quietly returns on February 12, “quietly” at least compared to the noisy speculation that greeted the season seven premiere when Negan’s victims were finally revealed after a controversial cliffhanger.

In the midseason finale, Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carl, Maggie, Sasha, Jesus, Enid, Rosita, and Tara — everyone but Carol, Morgan, and Eugene — reunited at the Hilltop, a momentarily happy moment in a half-season so far defined by misery. Fortunately, in the second half, our heroes will fight back against Negan and the Saviors (good band name). Andrew Lincoln said the back-half is “probably the opposite of what you just witnessed,” but it won’t be all sunshine and roses, according to AMC’s synopsis for the rest of season seven.