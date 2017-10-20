AMC

We’ve had the last six months, two trailers, and a few news updates to ponder what might happen in season 8 of The Walking Dead, and this Sunday, we’ll finally be able to piece the puzzle together when the series kicks off with its 100th episode.

Here are the most pressing questions we’d like answered in this season:

What’s the Deal with the Time Jump

AMC

We know there’s a time jump. The trailer gave the time jump away, and Robert Kirkman has not only confirmed it, he said that the jump will happen in the first episode. That time jump will take us ahead a few years, but Scott Gimple has also suggested that this season of The Walking Dead may operate on several different timelines. We may be hopping back and forth between the present and the future. The big question: How far into the future will the series jump, and how much of that future will we see? The comics suggest a jump of between two and five years, but so far, the trailer has indicated only that Rick will be present in the time jump. Will we see Michonne (or is she dead)? Carl? Or Judith, who would obviously change the most dramatically in two to five years.

Who Will Die?

More than any other show on television, who will die is what drives the story and grips the fandom. Kill the right characters (Lori, Andrea, The Governor) and the fanbase will grow; kill the wrong characters (Glenn, Abraham, Sasha) and the fans will lash out. It’s a delicate balance: The series needs to kill off characters to keep fans interested, but it has to kill off the right characters to avoid alienating them. Who will die this season? We place odds here. We can’t say anything for sure, except that a lot of characters will die, at least one will be a beloved character, and one will definitely be Gregory. I mean, he has to die, right?