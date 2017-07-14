AMC

Tragedy befell The Walking Dead set in Georgia this week when stuntman John Bernecker suffered a 20-foot fall onto a concrete floor. “He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production,” AMC released in a statement. “We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.” Bernecker is reportedly on life support.

The cast and crew of The Walking Dead are very close (with certain exceptions), and many members of the show’s team have expressed sorrow for what happened to Bernecker and are praying for his return to health. “Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today,” tweeted Lauren Cohan, while Jeremy Palko (Andy) added, “Thoughts and prayers are very much needed for a member of the walking dead family tonight. Hang on John. We are all praying for you.”

Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today. ❤️ — Lauren Cohan (@LaurenCohan) July 13, 2017

Thoughts and prayers are very much needed for a member of the walking dead family tonight. Hang on John. We are all praying for you ❤️ — Jeremy Palko (@JeremyPalko) July 14, 2017

#TWDFamily John Bernecker, a TWD stuntman, was badly injured in a fall on set yesterday. Please RT & put him in your thoughts and prayers. — Steve Coulter (@coulter28) July 13, 2017

Keeping John Bernecker and his family in my thoughts. #TWDFamily — Peter Zimmerman (@IamPeterZ) July 14, 2017

We are all praying for him, his family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/03Kj5JLwun — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) July 13, 2017

Non-members of The Walking Dead family have joined in, too.

Continued prayers for stuntman John Bernecker, critically injured on the Walking Dead set. ICU in Atlanta. Needs a miracle. He's a good guy. — Andrew Robert Scott (@andrewrobscott) July 13, 2017

Thank you for your love & support of one of our stunt Brothers. Please remember him and others!) when you watch action on tv & film 🙏 — Lisa Catara official (@lisa_catara) July 14, 2017

In a Facebook post, Bernecker’s girlfriend Jennifer Cocker wrote, “John deserves to be seen by every neurosurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us… THIS ISNT FAIR.” Bernecker has also done stunts for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Logan, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

(Via Variety)