Tragedy befell The Walking Dead set in Georgia this week when stuntman John Bernecker suffered a 20-foot fall onto a concrete floor. “He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production,” AMC released in a statement. “We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.” Bernecker is reportedly on life support.
The cast and crew of The Walking Dead are very close (with certain exceptions), and many members of the show’s team have expressed sorrow for what happened to Bernecker and are praying for his return to health. “Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today,” tweeted Lauren Cohan, while Jeremy Palko (Andy) added, “Thoughts and prayers are very much needed for a member of the walking dead family tonight. Hang on John. We are all praying for you.”
Non-members of The Walking Dead family have joined in, too.
In a Facebook post, Bernecker’s girlfriend Jennifer Cocker wrote, “John deserves to be seen by every neurosurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us… THIS ISNT FAIR.” Bernecker has also done stunts for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Logan, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.
