Spoilers: Is There A Time Jump In Season 7 Of ‘The Walking Dead’?

#AMC #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
07.25.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

Spoilers for The Walking Dead comics and Season 7 of the series

The seventh season trailer for The Walking Dead debuted at Comic-Con last Friday. The trailer ended with a post-credits scene, of sorts, that saw Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes lying in bed, looking very old and yet strangely refreshed.

AMC

My first thought was was the same thought as many who have read the comics: The time jump is coming! But in the comics, the time jump is between two and five years, and the picture of Rick Grimes in the trailer seems to put him 10 or 15 years into the future. Or so I thought. So, I assumed it must be a dream sequence of some sort, right? Maybe, but that seems like a cheap gimmick. Could this be Rick waking up from the coma he was in at the beginning of the series and realizing that the entire zombie apocalypse was a dream.

No. Robert Kirkman denied that would ever happen in response to this very post from 2014.

#AMC #The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCThe Walking Dead

