Robert Kirkman Suggests ‘The Walking Dead’ Time Jump May Be Coming Sooner Than We Think

08.01.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

While there was not a cliffhanger in between the seventh and eighth season on The Walking Dead, as there was last year, Robert Kirkman and showrunner Scott Gimple have nevertheless managed to create some mystery going into the eighth season premiere in October. Out of San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer for the upcoming season ended with a mysterious scene that saw Rick Grimes — older but well rested — lying in bed. The scene — along with the shot of a walking cane that precedes it — is straight out of the comics, and those familiar with the source material know exactly where it fits in.

SPOILERS

That scene is the first in a time jump of two-to-five years that comes right after the All Out War ends. Rick is sporting a walking cane because at the end of the All Out War, Negan falls on Rick and breaks his leg.

