The Walking Lulz: All The Best Memes From This Week’s Episode Of ‘The Walking Dead’

#The Walking Dead
11.07.17 50 mins ago

Welcome back to The Walking Lulz, our weekly round-up of all the best The Walking Dead memes from across the internet. Episode 3 of season 8 was entitled “Monsters” and we don’t even think they were referring to the walkers or Saviors but the monsters that live inside all of us. Except Jesus. But definitely Daryl. Maybe next week’s episode will be called “Jerkbags” in which case you know it’s gonna be all about Gregory.

But seriously, you get the feeling that Rick Grimes knows his scrappy team of good guys are starting to morph into the enemy they’re fighting. It’s hard to mow down dozens upon dozens of the few zombie apocalypse survivors on earth and not feel like maybe you’ve become the baddie. That being said, letting the Saviors live seems like a terrible idea too. There must be a middle ground between Pacifist Morgan and Clear Morgan that can be attained. A place where jerkbags like Gregory and Jared still die?

Now that we’ve gotten the requisite moral hand-wringing out of the way, let’s get to the memes!

😏#thewalkingdead #twd

A post shared by @twdjunkie on

Let's give a round of applause emojis to @juangpareja for last nights episode. 👏

A post shared by The Walking Dead (@rickstuff) on

