While Walter White (Bryan Cranston) started out on AMC’s Breaking Bad making great meth, he lacked the kind of menacing presence that’s required to be successful in the narcotics trade. But before long, he had turned himself into a ruthless drug kingpin who, in his brief time at the top, wielded an incredible amount of power. In doing so, Walt realized the key was to inspire fear in others, so the next time you’re looking to up your intimidation game a little, take some tips from Walt, or rather, his notoriously feared alter-ego, Heisenberg. Just, you now, be sure to only use these powers for good, okay?

“Stay out of my territory.”

One of Walt’s more memorable threats came when, while out shopping, he saw a bizarro Jesse Pinkman picking up some meth making supplies. After calmly offering the kid some sound advice on shopping for a cook, he follows him to the parking lot, delivering this stern command to his partner, who quickly backs down and leaves. Throughout this exchange, Walt shows that if you want to be feared, there’s a certain nuance to the approach that will make what you say sound all the more credible.