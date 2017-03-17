Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Stephen Colbert tossed a little bit of flack towards The Weather Channel earlier this week, taking exception to their decision to name this week’s winter storm and call it “Stella.” The government is usually in charge of naming storms, not The Weather Channel, so Colbert decided to give the storm a newer name on The Late Show.

“Crazy Balls” does work a lot better than “Stella,” even if it ended up not being worth a name at all in the very end. It did give Colbert some content during the week and it has now earned him the honor of having the next storm named after him. When the first storm of next winter hits — or this winter if we’re very unlucky — it will carry the Colbert name.