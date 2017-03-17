Jon Stewart And Stephen Colbert's Best Moments Together

Stephen Colbert’s Friendly War With The Weather Channel Earns Him A Future Winter Storm Named In His Honor

Managing Editor, Trending
03.17.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Stephen Colbert tossed a little bit of flack towards The Weather Channel earlier this week, taking exception to their decision to name this week’s winter storm and call it “Stella.” The government is usually in charge of naming storms, not The Weather Channel, so Colbert decided to give the storm a newer name on The Late Show.

“Crazy Balls” does work a lot better than “Stella,” even if it ended up not being worth a name at all in the very end. It did give Colbert some content during the week and it has now earned him the honor of having the next storm named after him. When the first storm of next winter hits — or this winter if we’re very unlucky — it will carry the Colbert name.

The Weather Channel

Around The Web

TAGSSTEPHEN COLBERTTHE LATE SHOWTHE WEATHER CHANNELwinter storm stella
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP