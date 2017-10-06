AMC

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Fear The Walking Dead has really found its footing in its third season by focusing on different characters and growing what really works. Part of this success has been the focus on Alicia, who has really come into her own as a compelling protagonist this season. It’s a cinematic world where anyone can be killed, but the showrunners would be wise to continue their focus on the most interesting member of the Clark family.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00) — After losing its trio of main characters, Once Upon A Time is looking to shake up the formula with an older Henry, Cinderella, and another curse. So much for everyone’s happy ending last season.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Riley disappears during her first solo mission, so the rest of the team comes together to find her.

Hell’s Kitchen (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — 16 contestants compete in individual challenges, learning how to handle the heat of the kitchen and the ferocity of Gordon Ramsay’s disdain.

The Brave (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The team heads to Russia to find a CIA operative who’s been attacked by rebels.

Marvel’s Inhumans (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — The Inhumans are trapped in Hawaii (tough break) and desperate to find each other after Maximus threw everything into chaos.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — An injured police dog is the only witness to a drug bust gone wrong.

The Exorcist (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Tomas and Marcus try to make their escape while also finishing Cindy’s exorcism.

Halt And Catch Fire (Saturday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Cameron helps Donna pack up and Joe helps Haley find an old keepsake. Bos makes chili.

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot hosts with musical guest Sam Smith.