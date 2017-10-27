Weekend Preview: ‘The Deuce’ Concludes Its Complicated And Compelling First Season

#What's On Tonight
Features Writer
10.27.17

HBO

The Deuce (Sunday, HB0 9:00 p.m.) — Season one comes to an end. Frankie and Bobby want to expand, but Vincent is hesitant to get in deeper with Rudy. Candy gets a taste of directing and is sucked in by the glamour of the red carpet. Alston finds himself in a tough spot at the precinct, while Sandra faces editorial and legal hurdles. If you haven’t caught up on this show yet, now’s your chance (if you aren’t spending your weekend binging Stranger Things).

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — After an 18 month time jump, the FBI team is once again united by CRISIS.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00) — Rumple and Belle face a snag that threatens their happy ending.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — Unsurprisingly, Rebecca’s confession last week will have some serious fallout. Instead of accepting the consequences like an adult, she instead launches a smear campaign in order to gaslight Josh and all of her friends. This show is the best, you guys.

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Jane and Rafael disagree about whether it’s too soon for Adam to meet Mateo. Rogelio struggles with his baby mama dating his arch nemesis.

Marvel’s Inhumans (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Gorgon and Karnak face off against Auran and her Inhuman army. It does not go well.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — The team hoped that they could party for Halloween, but instead they have to go find the Vice President’s son, whose plane went down in the Bermuda Triangle.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Saturday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — While investigating the 40-year-old case of the two dead bodies, the gang is surprisingly joined by Bart, who was assaulted and spins the case in a new direction — an investigation into Suzie Boreton.

