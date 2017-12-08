AMC

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — If tradition holds, a major cast member will be saying goodbye in a brutal and bloody way on Sunday’s midseason finale. There is a lot of speculation over who will ultimately bite it, and apparently, it’s so shocking that even spoiler sites are keeping mum. What a fun show!

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — This episode is heavy on the flashbacks, so we see the connections that Lady Tremaine has to some unexpected characters.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The team investigates a potential terrorist plot on the set of a movie.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — 32 college students are stranded on a research ship in the Arctic Ocean and while they have the conflicting problems of having no heat while also dealing with fires breaking out all over the ship. Mac tries to keep them calm over video chat while help approaches.

Hell’s Kitchen (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Things get fishy on seafood week.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca is on the path to recovery and Donna goes back to her hometown to visit her dad and reunites with her equivalent of Josh Chan while she’s there.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Daisy risks everything to rescue Simmons.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — What starts out as a routine investigation of an abandoned yacht turns into a race against the clock as the team is exposed to a rare bioweapon and have to find the antidote.

The Exorcist (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Tomas engages the demon in the battle for Andy’s soul.

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Jane, Xo, and Alba hit the road on Jane’s book tour, leaving Rafael and Rogelio alone to care for Mateo for the weekend.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Saturday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — The Mage starts his evil final solution, pitting heroes against villains. Amanda and Todd have to put aside their differences to save Dirk.