(NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.) — Aziz Ansari makes history as he becomes the first person of South Asian descent to host SNL. Expect plenty of funny skits and off the cuff moments from the host and probably more than one scathing Trump take down.

The Young Pope (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The pope’s first public homily sows confusion, doubt and fear among the clergy, laity and press so Lenny taps Sister Mary to outline his vision at a press conference. Meanwhile, a woman standing alone in St. Peter’s Square catches the pontiff’s eye.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Nick has a plan to get under Capt. Renard’s skin so Adalind and Monroe do everything in their power to help him. Meanwhile, Eve and Rosalee are under the gun to get their spell ready on time.

Last Man Standing (ABC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Eve is hired to play at the Grill, but Ed wants her fired after she delivers a less-than-stellar performance.

Rosewood (Fox, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Hornstock is on his way out East Miami police department and Rosewood tries to determine if Adrian is a good match for Villa.

The Vampire Diaries (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Stefan and Damon return to Mystic Falls to help Sybll find the historical artifact; Bonnie returns from Paris wearing a vile of Enzo’s blood, which makes Caroline wonder if Bonnie will become a vampire; Stefan, Damon, Caroline, Bonnie and Enzo attend the Miss Mystic Falls pageant; and Sybll taunts Stefan with memories of Elena.

Dr. Ken (ABC, Friday 8:30 p.m.) — Ken is followed around by a film crew for a documentary about Welltopia but all the cameras make him reconsider how exciting the life of a doctor truly is.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — The Santa Ana winds have blown into town and everyone is acting a bit crazy as a result. Paula and Darryl confront an ongoing dilemma in their friendship while Rebecca and Nathaniel get to know each other better.

Emerald City (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — A lost girl finds Lucas and Dorothy while the Wizard exerts his power over a small village.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — A man wanted for murder escapes capture and seeks asylum in sovereign land belonging to the Nation of Hawaii, so the team must negotiate his release with the law and local customs.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — An old enemy of Ichabod’s resurfaces, posing a threat to officials in Washington D.C. Meanwhile, Jake’s familiarity with the city’s network of tunnels could help uncover an important secret about the past.

Blue Bloods (CBS, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — A child-abuse case gets complicated for Danny and Baez because of an individual’s diplomatic immunity, so Frank gets involved, even though he doesn’t have jurisdiction.

Figure Skating: U.S. Championships (NBC, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — The U.S. Championships women’s free skate from Kansas City, Mo. Expected contenders include two-time winner and defending champ Gracie Gold; three-time winner Ashley Wagner; and 2008 champ Mirai Nagasu.

Ransom (CBS, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — Eric and the team try to figure out how to negotiate with bank robbers who aren’t interested in cash.

Beaches (Lifetime, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — Break out the tissues. Lifetime’s modern retelling of the female-driven comedy-drama that originally starred Bette Midler. The story is pretty much the same — two women grow up together, form a lasting friendship, get married, get divorced, have children and successful careers, fight, end up not speaking to each other for years, then reconnect only to discover one suffers from a rare heart condition. The difference: apparently this version is “more modern” and stars Idina Menzel. And yes, she will be singing that damn song.

Mercy Street (PBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Season two premieres as the staff comes together to save one of their own. Meanwhile, a former slave-turned-abolitionist causes a rift between Foster and Mary; the Green family is in disarray; Emma and Frank find romance; and Samuel plan to reunite with Aurelia.

The Librarians (TNT, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Season three ends with the Librarians putting aside their difference to fight a two-front battle against the DOSA and Apep as they try to infiltrate the Library.

Son of Zorn (Fox, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — Craig asks Zorn for help in proving his masculinity to Edie while Alan takes extreme measures to overcome his insecurities and get closer to Layla.

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Saul and Dar suspect Keane has a secret; Quinn struggles to adjust to his new life; and Carrie and Reda fight for their client.

Victoria on Masterpiece (PBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Victoria grows more comfortable in her new role and considers the idea of marriage to strengthen her reign.

Hunted (CBS, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — In the series premiere of this new reality series, nine pairs of ordinary people attempt to evade professional investigators who are trying to track them down for 28 days in hopes of winning $250,000. Later, one team loses valuable time in their escape from town; and a pencil could foil another couple’s plan.

The Affair (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Noah’s world begins to collapse, forcing his to confront a horrific memory as Helen’s escape to Montauk exacerbates her guilt and hastens an identity crisis.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ruby Rose

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: James Spader, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Kevin Delany

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jim Gaffigan, Cristela Alonzo, the Avett Brothers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Joy Reid