Starz



Black Sails (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Season four begins with the invasion of Nassau, which ends in catastrophe. Meanwhile, Teach and Rackham look to avenge the death of Charles Vane and Eleanor gets acclimated to her new role.

The Affair (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – Season three closes with Noah taking a trip to Paris, offering Juliette a distraction from unpleasant realities at home and providing Noah with a chance encounter that could heal a relationship that’s in desperate need of repair.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Eve returns to the catacombs beneath Nick’s loft to search for answers to her bizarre visions and side effects from being healed by the mysterious stick. Nick, Hank and Wu search for a dangerous clairvoyant intent on terrorizing a young family.

Last Man Standing (ABC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Eve’s taken aback when her boyfriend declares his love for her and Mike sparks competition between his sons-in-law as he attempts to improve their handyman skills.

Rosewood (Fox, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – A victim comes back to life while Rosewood is performing an autopsy.

The Vampire Diaries (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Sybil condemns Damon to a catatonic state and when Caroline and Bonnie enter Damon’s mind to free him from the spell, they run into familiar faces from the past including Stefan, who may be the key to Damon’s fate.

Dr. Ken (ABC, Friday 8:30 p.m.) – A star basketball player gets injured and the town is up in arms when Ken’s diagnosis may put him on the bench for the rest of the season.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – Rebecca’s dad comes to town which forces her to recognize all of the things she has in common with Nathaniel.

Emerald City (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – West tortures Dorothy for information using some magical methods. The girl did kill her sister so it’s probably justified payback. Elsewhere, the Wizard seeks help from the Kingdom of Ev as he plans the construction of a weapons arsenal and Lucas may recover his memories thanks to an old acquaintance.

Shark Tank (ABC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — A Massachusetts couple pitch an idea that capitalizes on the tiny house trend; the Sharks are asked to invest in buggy snack chips; a Minneapolis concertgoer sings the praises of his protective earplugs; and a Texas couple try to win a deal for their modern version of a favorite childhood toy.

Sleepy Hollow (ABC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – Jenny forges an unlikely alliance that could save the planet as the team hunts a monster in Washington D.C. who is haunting victims using their most painful memories.

Ransom (CBS, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — An engineer working for a company that manufactures collision avoidance software for cars is kidnapped. When Eric tries to rescue him, a third party intercepts their correspondence and purposely sabotages the negotiation process.

Miss Universe Pageant (Fox, Sunday 7:00 p.m.) – Steve Harvey is hosting 65th annual Miss Universe Pageant from the Philippines. Here’s hoping he gets sh*t right this time.

Mercy Street (PBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Charlotte tries to contain a smallpox epidemic while Foster cares for a gravely ill Mary.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – The NCIS team is left in the dark when Hetty goes rogue and the mole kidnaps one of its own.

Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The 23rd annual awards show airs tonight. Expect plenty of wins for La La Land and Manchester by the Sea (and hopefully a few for Moonlight and Fences). Plus, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton present the Life Achievement Award to Lily Tomlin.

To Tell the Truth (ABC, Sunday 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Gabriel Iglesias, Craig Robinson, Rachel Platten, and Lauren Ash join the panel. Guests include twins who own a restaurant fully staffed with identical twins; someone who survived 20 hours at sea; the person who taught Miley Cyrus how to twerk; and the world record holder for the longest distance flown in a wing suit. Later, Jamie Kennedy, Andy Grammer, Natasha Leggero, and Rachel Dratch join the panel. Guests include the composer of the Seinfeld theme; the fastest woman alive; a survivor from the Hudson River plane crash; the actor who portrayed Barney the dinosaur; and an original member of Destiny’s Child.

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Saul takes a trip to Abu Dhabi as Carrie’s tasked with delivering some devastating news and Quinn follows a hunch.

Madam Secretary (CBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The murder of a rabbi who was organizing a symbolic Iran/Israel soccer game puts Elizabeth and Jay’s peace treaty for the two countries at risk. At the same time, Elizabeth is getting buzz as a Nobel Peace Prize contender.

The Young Pope (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Voiello concocts some scandalous rumors to undermine the new pope’s reign. Meanwhile, Lenny and Andrew reminisce about the past and Lenny’s address to the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel won’t be put off any longer.

Victoria on Masterpiece (PBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Albert draws the ire of a few royals when he decides to visit Victoria against her wishes.

Conviction (ABC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with the team revising the case of a man found guilty of murdering his wife which just so happens to be the same case that brought Hayes and Wallace together 10 year ago.

Elementary (CBS, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — A kidnapper threatens to start executing his hostages, including Joan, unless Sherlock finds the person responsible for his son’s death within the next 16 hours, when the statute of limitations on the crime runs out.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Drew Barrymore, Tom Brokaw, Parquet Courts