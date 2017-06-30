Weekend Preview: ‘Doctor Who’ Ends Its Tenth Season

BBC

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — With just a Christmas special left between the Twelve and regeneration, one can’t help but feel a little sad to see the end of Peter Capaldi’s run. As Stephen Moffat concludes his run as showrunner at the same time, it is truly the end of an era for the British sci-fi show. It’s still uncertain whether or not Pearl Mackie will return for the next season as Bill, so if this is her final ride as a companion, hopefully she gets an ending that deserves her charming performance.

Battle Of The Network Stars (ABC, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — The latest reality show revival premieres, and despite the title of the show, the network divisions do not run very deep. This week features Bronson Pinchot, Tom Arnold, Dave Coulier, AJ Michalka, Tracy Gold, Joey Lawrence, and Corbin Blue, proving once again that “star” means a very different thing on reality tv.

Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 10:00 p.m.) — The final trip continues as Clone Club continues their ongoing quest for agency. Alliances are tested, and even after all these years, it’s hard to tell who you can actually trust.

American Grit (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The childhood staple “The Three Legged Race” gets a hardcore update in this week’s teamwork challenge.

Claws (TNT, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The guilty pleasure drama continues as Desna works to free herself from Uncle Daddy’s influence.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — All is not well at the ranch, as loyalties continue to waver as the zombie threat looms large. Nick continues to struggle with truths that threaten the entire group’s survival.