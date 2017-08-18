HBO

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Jon Snow and the rest of Westeros’s Suicide Squad are heading North of the Wall to catch themselves a wight, and despite their combined muscle and the fact that one of them can raise the dead, there is little to no chance that this will end well. Things get even more tense in Winterfell as Arya struggles to adapt to life in court, not the unfettered life of an assassin.

Halt And Catch Fire (AMC, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — The nuanced look into the rise of the Internet in the ’80s has evolved into one of the best under the radar shows on television. You don’t have time to catch up before Saturday’s fourth season premiere, but you should add it to your Netflix queue immediately.

Killjoys (Syfy, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — The Killjoys are planning their next heist — an armored convoy — but Aneela finds herself dealing with a personal problem.

Dark Matter (Syfy, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Ryo finds himself on the opposite side of his former crew after taking a hostage to trade for the Blink Drive.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — The team gets ripped apart as a vengeful wish goes terribly wrong.

Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — “There’s some fear in letting go.”

Ray Donavan (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Ray has trouble reconnecting with his family despite cleaning up Natalie’s mess. His anger management training is not going well.

Power (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Following a messy business deal, Ghost finds himself playing dirty once again. Angela explores her options as Tariq plans his escape. Dre starts making moves against Tommy.

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — What if Entourage was about basketball and was actually good? That’s Survivor’s Remorse in a nutshell, as the fourth season of a young recruit navigating the fortune and fame that comes with success begins.

Ballers (HBO, Sunday 10:15 p.m.) — Spencer wonders where he fits into the pecking order of Las Vegas while struggling to get Wayne to invest.

Insecure (HBO, Sunday 10:45 p.m.) — Issa continues to butt heads with Freida at work, and Lawrence learns some new information about his ex. Molly has to deal with family drama at her parents’ vow renewal.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO, Sunday, 11:00 p.m.) — It seems like there was two months of insane news crammed into this week, so there is more than enough material for Oliver’s schtick. His take on Bannon’s ousting should be particularly scathing.

Rick and Morty (AdultSwim, Sunday, 11:30 p.m.) — We’ll see if anything can top the brilliance of Pickle Rick, but Rick and Morty will certainly try. The duo goes on a new adventure this week, so expect shenanigans.