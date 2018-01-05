Weekend Preview: Awards Season Is In Full Swing With The Golden Globes

01.05.18

The 75th Annual Golden Globes (Sunday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The stars! The fashion! The snubs! Yes, people love to rag on awards season, but there is something inherently glamorous that makes it almost impossible to look away. Will your favorites win? They probably weren’t even nominated (I wish people appreciated you, The Good Place), but you’ll still form concrete opinions about the outcomes anyway. Plus, it’s one of life’s greatest pleasures to judge beautiful people while on your couch in sweatpants.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — While trapped inside his own house that’s been rigged with explosives by his nemesis, Mac uses a karaoke mic and an audio transformer to let the team know that this is just a distraction for a *bigger bomb*.

Hell’s Kitchen (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The all-stars only get $20 to make three gourmet meals, so hopefully they’ve acquired the same skills that you have while shopping at Trader Joe’s.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca struggles with balancing her path to mental health with her burgeoning relationship with Nathaniel. Daryl moves on after breaking up with White Josh and Donna uses her sleuthing powers for good.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — A long lost friend shows up to save Daisy from certain death.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — An FBI agent who was investigating organized crime turns up dead, so McGarrett rounds up the usual suspects in an effort to find the killer.

